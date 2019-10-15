Barcelona, Spain
Catalan protesters, police clash again
Violent clashes erupted for a second night in Barcelona between police and protesters angry about the conviction of a dozen Catalan separatist leaders, as Spain launched an investigation Tuesday into an activist group organizing the demonstrations.
Thousands of people held vigils near the Spanish government offices in Catalonia's four provinces. But the gatherings turned into melees, with protesters hurling firecrackers and other objects at anti-riot officers and kicking temporary fences around the official buildings.
In Barcelona, protesters sang the Catalan anthem and shouted "The streets will always be ours" and "Independence," while they called Spanish police "occupying forces" and urged them to leave Catalonia. Demonstrators erected improvised barricades with trash bins, fences and piles of cardboard that they set on fire.
The greatly outnumbered riot police went in with shields and batons striking protesters in their path. They hit people on the legs mostly and fired foam-type anti-riot bullets that dispersed the crowds.
There were also clashes in Girona, Lleida and Tarragona as well as smaller towns across Catalonia.
Luxembourg
EU: Brexit deal in sight but UK must do more
European Union officials were hoping Tuesday that — after more than three years of false starts and sudden reversals — a Brexit deal with Britain might be sketched out within hours.
The bloc said that it might be possible to strike a divorce deal by Thursday's EU leaders' summit, which comes just two weeks before the U.K's scheduled departure date of Oct. 31. One major proviso: The British government must make more compromises to seal an agreement in the coming hours.
Britain and the EU have been here before — within sight of a deal only to see it dashed — but a surge in the British pound Tuesday indicated hope that this time could be different. The currency rose against the dollar to its highest level in months.
Even though many questions remain, diplomats made it clear that both sides were within touching distance of a deal for the first time since a U.K. withdrawal plan fell apart in the British House of Commons in March.
Martin Schirdewan, a German member of the European Parliament's Brexit Steering Group, said an agreement is "now within our grasp" following a breakthrough in negotiations.