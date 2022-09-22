Mammoth tooth

On Sept. 15, Art Castillo was hiking Waco’s Cotton Belt Trail when he found a partial mammoth tooth in a creek. He brought the tooth to the Waco Mammoth National Monument and donated it to the city of Waco.

 Courtesy photo/Art Castillo

Art Castillo was hiking Waco’s Cotton Belt Trail recently when he came upon something odd sticking out of a creek.

At first glance, it looked like a rock. But its layers and patterning made Castillo think it could be something more exciting. He brought it to the Waco Mammoth National Monument the next day for closer inspection.

