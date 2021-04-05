Six people were found dead in an Allen home early Monday in what police said is an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a call about a welfare check in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive.
The call came from a family friend who said someone at the home was suicidal, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a family of six dead inside the home.
They were identified as Altafun Nessa, 77, Iren Islam, 56, Towhidul Islam, 54, Tanvir Towhid, 21, and Farbin Towhid and Farhan Towid, both 19. Police said they were two brothers, a sister, their father and mother, and a grandmother.
Police said they believe the brothers were the suspects.
“Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them,” said Sgt. Jon Felty, a police spokesman.
A social-media account that belonged Farhan Towhid contained a link to a lengthy suicide note.
Police believe that the incident happened sometime Saturday. They did not say how the family had died.
The incident was contained to the home and there is no threat to the community, police said.
Shawn Ahsan gathered with several members from the Bangladesh Association of North Texas for most of the afternoon Monday. Ahsan said he’d known the family for about 11 years and was close with the father.
“He had two sons and a daughter, and he was proud of them,” he said.
Ahsan said he tried calling the father Sunday and was a little worried when he didn’t hear back. He said a friend called him Monday morning and told him the news.
“I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me,’” he said. “I couldn’t breathe for 20 minutes, to be honest with you, I was crying in my office.”
Karen Falla, who lives across the street, said she and her family are still processing what happened.
“We were out working in our yard yesterday and all the six people had already died, and we had no idea,” she said.
She said her family didn’t know the neighbors that well, but that her husband would chat with them sometimes when they were out doing yard work. Her daughter graduated from Allen High School last year and knew two of the siblings, she said.
“She said they’re smart kids,” Falla said. “The sister was really sweet, they’re smart kids and did well in school and had a positive outlook for their future.”
Next-door neighbor Kevin Patel, 28, has lived in the neighborhood since 2016 and said he had only seen the family a few times in passing.
He said he came home around 7:30 a.m. Monday and saw police outside, but they didn’t say why they were there. His parents showed him the news later.
“I didn’t believe it the first time,” he said. “It was shocking.”