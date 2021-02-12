Five of six victims killed in a Fort Worth crash involving more than 100 cars were identified Friday as lawmakers called for an investigation into whether the roads were treated for icy weather.
Thursday’s pileup was the most staggering of the crashes that dotted ice-slicked roads across Dallas-Fort Worth. The crash, which was reported just after 6 a.m. Thursday, occurred in the southbound TEXPress lanes of Interstate 35W just north of downtown, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said. Officials said 133 vehicles were involved, and the crash spanned a half-mile between Northeast 28th Street and Northside Drive.
Fort Worth police did not answer questions Friday about the conditions of the road at the time of the crash and said they were still investigating.
On Friday, State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinberg, chairman of the Texas House Committee on Transportation, called for the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct an investigation into the crash.
“I have spoken to state legislators from the region, and they expressed concerns that this roadway may not have been sufficiently pre-treated for icy weather prior to the event,” Canales said in a written statement. “If this is true, regardless if it is the responsibility of a private entity to treat the North Tarrant Express, it is wholly unacceptable.”
State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. and state Sen. Beverly Powell, both Fort Worth Democrats, said Thursday that their offices were investigating and also asking TxDOT about allegations of improper road treatment.
TxDOT did not respond to requests for comment about the lawmakers’ concerns, but in a written statement Thursday the agency said it was committed to driver safety and proactively treats roads before all major winter weather.
Robert Hinkle — a spokesman for North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, a consortium of companies that built and maintains the TEXPress lanes — said in a written statement Thursday that it was also actively working to keep ice off the roads. The statement did not address whether the area where the crash occurred had been treated.
“Maintenance crews started pre-treating our corridors on Tuesday and have been spot treating since then,” he said. “Our crews are now assisting emergency responders to manage the accident scene on 35W and will continue treating the highways through the weekend and into next week.”
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as: Tiffany Louann Gerred, 34; Aaron Luke Watson, 45; Michael Henry Wells, 47; Christopher Ray Vardy, 49; and William Darrell Williams, 54.
All five died between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner’s office said Watson, Wells and Gerred all died of blunt force injuries. Causes of death for the other victims were still pending Friday.
Tiffany Louann Gerred
Gerred, an administrative clerk for the Tarrant County District Clerk’s Office, leaves behind a young daughter. Gerred was assigned to the 360th District Court, which hears family cases. She always entered the courtroom with a smile on her face and was a bright presence, Judge Patricia Baca Bennett said.
“It was always nice to see her because she was always upbeat and that made it a pleasure to work with her,” Baca Bennett said.
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder called Gerred “a beacon of light with her energetic personality” in an email to his staff Friday morning. Resources would be available to her grieving colleagues, Wilder added.
Aaron Luke Watson
Sara Suttle, a longtime friend of Watson’s wife, Jane Watson, said it was several hours before family and friends knew he had passed away.
Aaron Watson owned two Jason’s Deli stores, one in Arlington and one in Mansfield, and was on his way to work the morning of the wreck, Suttle said. She said Jane Watson had texted her around 10 a.m. saying she hadn’t heard back from him after she sent him a text at 6:30 that morning.
Suttle said they checked his location using an app and saw that he had been sitting on the highway for more than 30 minutes. Family and friends began driving around to local hospitals to try and find him, and eventually located him at a morgue.
Suttle said Jane Watson said he didn’t normally take I-35W to work, but that he might have chosen to commute on that highway because he thought the roads might be icier elsewhere.
“It’s just gut wrenching,” she said, describing the feeling of trying to find out what happened to him that day.
Aaron Watson leaves behind two children, a 18-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Suttle said Jane Watson asked her to speak on her behalf, and that they want people to know that Aaron Watson was “an amazing father [and] an amazing husband.”
“Aaron was the most amazing man. He lived for his family,” Suttle said, reading from comments she had prepared with Jane Watson. “He worked hard his whole life and was the perpetual provider. The whole family is shocked and saddened by his tragic and sudden loss.”
Suttle had known Aaron Watson since the beginning of he and Jane Watson’s 20-year marriage, and said she is also reeling from the news of his death.
“I think about [his son] being 10, and I just think, how much is he going to remember his daddy?” Suttle said through tears. “ … They’re just such good people, just a special, special family. It’s been really tough just knowing what the future holds for them without their dad.”
Christopher Vardy
Vardy, along with his wife and two adult sons, was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Vardy had served “in every capacity imaginable,” Rev. Lance Marshall said in a video service on the church’s Facebook page Friday morning.
Vardy was especially active with the children’s and youth ministries. His two sons were raised in the church, Marshall said. He was beloved by hundreds of people, Marshall added.
“Chris is just one of those people that I cannot fathom not seeing every single Sunday morning,” Marshall said.
Vardy worked for InterConnect Wiring in Fort Worth, according to a post on the company’s Facebook.
The crash
The crash closed all northbound lanes of I-35W Thursday, including toll lanes, with traffic backed up in both directions from Interstate 30 to Interstate 820, Fort Worth police said.
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, the portion of I-35W where the crash occurred was still closed for the accident investigation, police said. Daniel Segura, a spokesman for the department, said they are hoping the freeway will be open sometime later Friday.
A total of 65 people had been treated at area hospitals Thursday for injuries related to the crash, but that number is expected to rise as more people seek help, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said. None of those treated were children.
Zavadsky said a large number of people who were involved in the accident were health care workers who were wearing scrubs and hospital badges.
Four Fort Worth police officers were hospitalized as a result of the wreck, Chief Neil Noakes said. Three had been on their way to work, and one was injured while helping at the scene. All four were released from the hospital.
The roads were calmer areawide on Friday. In the early hours of the morning, few accidents were reported as North Texans braced for temperatures in the single digits and possible snow in the coming days.