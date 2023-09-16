North Texas picked up the first win of the Eric Morris era on Saturday, knocking off Louisiana Tech 40-37 at Joe Aillet Stadium.
The Mean Green moved to 1-2 on the season heading into their bye week.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
The feeling heading into the first season of Morris’ tenure as the Mean Green’s coach is that Chandler Rogers would end up being UNT’s quarterback.
He was the player Morris and his staff targeted in the transfer market after they arrived in December.
There were plenty of twists along the way, but it’s hard to imagine Rogers not being the guy now. He played well in the second half of a loss to Florida International, won the job and came back with a clutch performance against Louisiana Tech.
Rogers threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns and calmly led UNT on a game-winning field goal drive.
It seemed unlikely that UNT would abandon its 3-3-5 defensive scheme just two weeks into the season, but that is exactly what the Mean Green did, moving to a four-man front.
The payoff was significant. UNT played a lot better before Louisiana Tech made a late push in the fourth quarter.
Mazin Richards, one of the Mean Green’s best defensive players, was missing in action in the 3-3-5. He finished with three tackles for loss and a sack against the Bulldogs.
Coaches are reluctant at times to adjust from what they want to do in favor of what has worked in the past. Morris and his staff didn’t do the easy thing. They did the right thing and saw it pay off.
UNT’s running backs were largely missing through the first two weeks of the season, at least as far as the running game went.
That changed in the Mean Green’s win over Louisiana Tech.
Ayo Adeyi rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Oscar Adaway III added 44 yards.
The pair nearly matched UNT’s rushing total from its running backs of 200 yards though two games alone.
One performance that would be easy to forget in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech is that of wide receiver Roderic Burns. He finished with 134 yards on 11 catches
Burns made one big play after another.
Louisiana Tech looks like it will be a solid team this season.
UNT beat the Bulldogs and did it on the road in Ruston, where they’ve never had a whole lot of success.
With a bye week coming up and a game it should win against Abilene Christian after that, UNT is set up to get to .500 and get its season rolling in the right direction.
