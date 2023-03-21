Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 84F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 10:53 am
Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland is among the intriguing players to watch as UNT goes through spring practice.
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas opened spring practice on Tuesday, the next step in its preparations for coach Eric Morris' debut season.
The Mean Green have several players they are counting on to step into key roles as they look to improve on a 7-7 finish last fall.
We look at several of those players, including Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland, today in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news in UNT athletics this week ...
>> The UNT men's basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament with a thrilling win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
>> UNT parted ways with women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell. The Mean Green Hall of Famer guided UNT to a host of milestones in eight seasons, including an NIT berth last year.
>> The UNT softball team continued to roll while sweeping UTSA in a Conference USA series over the weekend. Rylee Nicholson got the weekend off to a good start with a key two-run double in the Mean Green's win to open the series.
— Brett Vito
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
