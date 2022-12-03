nativity
A nativity scene is displayed near White’s Chapel United Methodist on Thursday in Southlake. The church has voted to leave the UMC but has not yet been granted approval by its annual conference.

 Shafkat Anwar/The Dallas Morning News

Two regional governing bodies of the United Methodist Church in Texas approved the departures of all 439 churches that had requested to disaffiliate from the denomination during separate special sessions Saturday.

The Texas Annual Conference, based in Houston, granted approval to 294 churches out of its nearly 600. The Northwest Texas Conference, based in Lubbock, approved the departure of 145 churches from the roughly 200 it encompasses.

