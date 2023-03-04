Church-8
Delegates of the North Texas Conference vote in favor of 41 churches leaving the United Methodist Church during a special called session at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano on Saturday.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Mixed emotions — including, grief, frustration and relief — were on display Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano, where hundreds of delegates gathered to approve the departure of dozens of local churches from the denomination.

Forty-one churches, including Ponder United Methodist Church, received approval from the North Texas Conference to leave the United Methodist Church during a special session Saturday morning. The move comes as congregations across the country seek to disaffiliate from the denomination before the end of 2023 over disagreements on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.

