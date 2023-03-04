Mixed emotions — including, grief, frustration and relief — were on display Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano, where hundreds of delegates gathered to approve the departure of dozens of local churches from the denomination.
Forty-one churches, including Ponder United Methodist Church, received approval from the North Texas Conference to leave the United Methodist Church during a special session Saturday morning. The move comes as congregations across the country seek to disaffiliate from the denomination before the end of 2023 over disagreements on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
“Some disaffiliating churches will become independent and others will unite with other denominations,” Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. said during his homily before the vote of approval. “This is a difficult day.”
After a stance against same-sex marriages and LGBTQ clergy members was upheld by a slim majority in 2019, many conservative congregations across the country believe that decision is not being enforced, and many are seeking to disaffiliate from the denomination.
Some, however, deny leaving over LGBTQ inclusion and point to a variety of conflicts with the broader denomination, from finances to theology.
The UMC is allowing churches to leave while retaining their properties and assets as long as certain steps are taken before the end of 2023, under a ruling also approved in 2019 called Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline.
Local congregations must first reach a two-thirds majority vote in favor of leaving before being approved by their annual conference or its regional governing body. Churches must also pay two years of apportionments to the UMC as well as any unfunded pension liabilities.
A vote of approval
Hundreds of people gathered for the Saturday session, where delegates, made up of clergy and lay members in the North Texas Conference, voted on the disaffiliations.
Bishop Saenz spoke of years of discussion on LGBTQ inclusion within the UMC that led to the day’s vote, and of similar meetings around the country.
“Disagreements and strife have always been part of the human story,” he said during his homily before the vote. “Despite disputes and groans and strife, the church has found a way to move its mission forward undeterred.”
Saenz said young people are increasingly rejecting Christianity, and he spoke of encounters he has had with parents of LGBTQ children. The bishop called on the church to reach the younger generation with a message that is “welcoming and affirming.”
“The young millennial and Z generation … they’re not many in our pews,” he said. “Significant percentages of these new generations will give up on the church, and many will give up on God.”
He also spoke of the grief of losing fellow community members. He expressed disappointment over churches choosing separation over “staying at the table to engage in dialogue and prayer and maintain our unity and the bonds of peace.”
The bishop ended his homily by saying even in times of trouble, the church moves forward.
“The church will survive our missteps,” he said.
Rev. Chris Yost, chair of the North Texas Board of Trustees, said the past few years have been ones of conflict, pain and struggle for the UMC.
“This violence visited upon our communion is an affront to our collective witness,” he said.
Before the vote, Rev. Macie Liptoi, associate pastor of First McKinney UMC questioned the disaffiliation agreement of St. Andrew UMC in Plano.
To leave the denomination under Paragraph 2553, local churches must cite “reasons of conscience” regarding LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage, “or the actions or inactions of its annual conference related to these issues which follows.”
When St. Andrew announced its intention to disaffiliate in October, it said in a statement, “The fact is, we can protect our finances, our property and our pastors by going in a new direction.”
Yost said the board of trustees approved of the church’s disaffiliation because of the “actions or inactions” clause in Paragraph 2553, and said the board concluded St. Andrew met all requirements to disaffiliate.
Plano megachurch St. Andrew is the second-largest congregation in the conference. Originally, its executive committee made the decision to leave the UMC, The Dallas Morning News previously reported. In a written statement, St. Andrew told The News its congregation voted Feb. 21 by 98.6% to disaffiliate, fulfilling the two-thirds requirement.
St. Andrew senior pastor Rev. Arthur Jones is the son of Bishop Scott Jones, who recently retired from his position as bishop of the Texas Conference and joined The Global Methodist Church, Religion News Service reported. Global Methodist split from UMC in 2022 and opposes LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriages, according to the news outlet.
In a statement, St. Andrew said the church will remain independent for now.
“St. Andrew is exploring new affiliations with other mission-focused Methodist and Wesleyan churches, both large and small, to grow the Kingdom of God,” the church said.
Following the discussion of St. Andrew, those gathered voted by an overwhelming majority to approve the departure of all 41 congregations in a single sweeping vote. A spokesperson for the conference said about 1,300 conference delegates were eligible to vote.
Thirty-nine of the separations will be effective March 31. Korean North Central Fellowship UMC in The Colony will officially disaffiliate at the end of December, and Tyler Street UMC in Dallas will separate at the end of April.
The North Texas Conference, part of the South Central Jurisdiction and one of the six regional conferences in Texas, had 276 churches before the vote. Out of the 41 congregations approved to leave Saturday, 13 are from the East district, 16 from the Northwest district, eight from the North Central district and four from the Metro district.
In September, 81 churches in the Central Texas Conference, which includes Fort Worth and Tarrant County, were approved to disaffiliate in a special session. The conference currently has 185 congregations, and at least two more have voted to leave, including megachurch White’s Chapel UMC in Southlake. These churches will seek approval in June, a spokesperson previously told The News.
In December, the Houston-based Texas Conference granted approval to 294 of its nearly 600 congregations, and the Lubbock-based Northwest Texas Conference approved the departure of 145 of its roughly 200 churches.
Rev. Liptoi, associate pastor of First McKinney United Methodist Church, said Saturday’s vote has been long awaited. She said while “things will never be the same,” both sides are feeling a sense of peace.
“We get to move forward now,” she said.
Liptoi, whose congregation is staying with the UMC, said she looks forward to seeing how the denomination can become more “affirming” and “welcoming.”
“We actually get to start anew,” she said. “I think the new United Methodist Church will be an exciting place to be.”