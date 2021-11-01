The University of North Texas Military History Center will be hosting its 38th annual Hurley Seminar at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the UNT Union building. The theme for this year’s conference is “Conventional War or Insurgency: The Strategy and Tactics of the Vietnam War.”
The Vietnam War was chosen because 2021-2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of the last U.S combat troops from Vietnam. Topics in past seminars have included various aspects of World War II, the U.S Civil War, the future of war and more.
“People should attend the seminars because military events or wars profoundly affect our lives,” said Al Murdock, executive council member for the Military History Center. “I hate wars, with their immense destruction of lives, but I cannot ignore them, because they change everything — people, cultures, languages, technologies, attitudes and more. Therefore, we need to know more about them.”
Different perspectives will be considered when speaking on America's 10,000-day war in Vietnam. Retired U.S. Army Col. Ramon “Tony” Nadal will be participating as a speaker and will reflect on his experiences of the war. Andrew Wiest, historian and author of several books on Vietnam, also will be speaking and will consider questions on the war’s strategic direction and if the war was winnable or not.
One speaker will talk in the morning, followed by a question-and-answer interaction between the speaker and audience. After, there is a luncheon, where the other speaker will talk.
The annual seminar was created by former UNT President and retired Air Force Gen. Al Hurley in 1983. Since then, the seminar has introduced new aspects by adding historians and national security officials to deepen discussions.
“We are unique in that we still have a strong military history program,” said Geoffrey Wawro, professor and director of the Military History Center. “Such programs are in decline elsewhere, despite the continuing prevalence of war and strategic dilemmas around the world.”
Reservations for the event may be made online here, with general public tickets running $50 each.