For 27 employees at two Denton 7-Eleven locations, almost $30,000 in overtime went unpaid until the U.S. Department of Labor stepped in. And for workers in low-wage industries, this problem is a common one.

The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division recovered $29,332 from two Denton stores owned by Monzer N Investment Group LLC, one at 915 Fort Worth Drive and one at 1223 McCormick St. Twenty-seven employees worked hours at both locations, totaling more than 40 hours weekly, but the employer did not combine wages, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you