For 27 employees at two Denton 7-Eleven locations, almost $30,000 in overtime went unpaid until the U.S. Department of Labor stepped in. And for workers in low-wage industries, this problem is a common one.
The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division recovered $29,332 from two Denton stores owned by Monzer N Investment Group LLC, one at 915 Fort Worth Drive and one at 1223 McCormick St. Twenty-seven employees worked hours at both locations, totaling more than 40 hours weekly, but the employer did not combine wages, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.
All wages have since been paid by the employer.
“[The owner] basically was sharing the employees between stores but had two separate payrolls,” said Jesus Valdez, director of the Dallas district’s Wage and Hour Division.
The employees worked up to 63 hours per week without receiving time-and-a-half pay, the Labor Department found. The company also paid a manager a salary less than the $648 required per week to be exempt from overtime pay requirements by the Fair Labor Standards Act, but did not pay the manager time-and-a-half for the hours they worked beyond 40.
The investigation looked at wages paid over a two-year period between July 2020 and July 2022.
The Labor Department doesn’t publicly disclose why they initiate an investigation, Valdez said, but it’s often because a complaint is made by a current or former employee, part of a larger look at specific industries or even begins after a tip from a competitor. Whatever the reason, wage violations are very common, particularly overtime violations, Valdez said.
In 2021, food service, retail and construction had the most wage violations among lower-wage industries, the Labor Department found, representing a combined $84.2 million owed to nearly 10,000 workers. Back wages averaged $1,200 per employee.
“For retail cashiers, that means more than three times what they would earn in a typical workweek,” said Juan Rodriguez, deputy regional director in the Dallas Office of Public Affairs. “Imagine how challenging it would be if you weren’t compensated for three weeks of work.”
In an inflationary period where food, fuel and housing are already stretching dollars further, the losses can mean the difference between making rent or not for some workers.
The Austin City Council passed a resolution in February to address wage theft among construction firms which would allow the city to help workers file wage theft complaints. More than one in five Texas constriction workers have experienced wage theft, according to a 2020 report by Workers Defense and the University of Texas at Austin Houston and El Paso have passed similar resolutions in the hopes of curbing the problem.
Employees, and employers, can use the Labor Department’s timesheet app to accurately track wages and overtime, and workers can check whether they have unclaimed wages from past department investigations using the Workers Owed Wages portal.
