High hopes
For 27 employees at two Denton 7-Elevens, almost $30,000 in overtime went unpaid until the Department of Labor stepped in. And for workers in low-wage industries, this problem is a common one.

More on how low-wage workers are losing big when it comes to unpaid wages in the latest Your Money, Your Home newsletter, with early access for email subscribers. Get the full story >> $29,000 in wage theft at Denton 7-Elevens sheds light on larger issue for low-wage workers

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

