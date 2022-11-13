Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 9:00 pm
For 27 employees at two Denton 7-Elevens, almost $30,000 in overtime went unpaid until the Department of Labor stepped in. And for workers in low-wage industries, this problem is a common one.
For 27 employees at two Denton 7-Elevens, almost $30,000 in overtime went unpaid until the Department of Labor stepped in. And for workers in low-wage industries, this problem is a common one.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.
