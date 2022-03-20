DALLAS — A mass shooting outside a party venue in South Dallas early Sunday left 10 people shot and others injured during the rush to escape gunfire, police said.
Dallas police said officers responded about midnight to The Space Dallas, in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard near U.S. Route 175, to reports of a shooting.
Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue told WFAA-TV (Channel 8) that several people had been injured and crews took at least four ambulances of people to hospitals. WFAA reported the victims were aged 14 and older.
One person was reportedly in critical condition, police said Sunday afternoon. The conditions and injuries of the other victims were not known.
Police have not said whether an arrest has been made.
Joe Morgan, 55, was working crowd control at the venue Saturday night, where a group of teens were hosting a spring break party, he said. Morgan said hired security for the event confronted some of the patrons before he heard the sound of multiple guns being fired from across the street.
Morgan said “chaos” erupted, and he was trampled by people fleeing from the party.
“A lot of the kids were helping the other kids,” Morgan said in the aftermath of the gunfire. He recalled seeing people shot in the chest, thigh, arm, lower leg and shoulder.
About 11 a.m. Sunday, Morgan was raking up debris — broken glass, an abandoned cellphone and beer cans — from bloodied grass outside the venue. When asked why he’d stayed to clean up, even after investigators had cleared the area, he said: “This is my neighborhood.”
About a block of Botham Jean Boulevard around the venue was taped off for most of Sunday morning. More than 70 police markers indicating evidence and shell casings were scattered throughout the area, among police cars and uniformed officers. Shoes, hats and emptied bottles were thrown across the venue’s lawn and in the parking lot of the convenience store next door.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.
The mass shooting was one of several instances of gun violence around Dallas and Texas early Sunday. A 55-year-old man was fatally shot in Old East Dallas shortly before 4 a.m. A shooting in downtown Austin left four people wounded about 3 a.m., as the city hosts the South by Southwest festival.