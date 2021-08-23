One person was killed and another injured when a boat crashed into rocks under a bridge near Little Elm late Sunday night, police said.

Little Elm police were dispatched to the Little Elm Bridge across Lewisville Lake around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after six people were ejected from a boat that hit rocks underneath the bridge.

One passenger, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead and another was injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and local police were investigating. 

— Maggie Prosser, The Dallas Morning News

