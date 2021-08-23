1 killed, 1 injured in Little Elm boat crash, police say Aug 23, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was killed and another injured when a boat crashed into rocks under a bridge near Little Elm late Sunday night, police said.Little Elm police were dispatched to the Little Elm Bridge across Lewisville Lake around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after six people were ejected from a boat that hit rocks underneath the bridge.One passenger, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead and another was injured and taken to the hospital, police said.Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens and local police were investigating. — Maggie Prosser, The Dallas Morning News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine Best of Denton 2021 Find out if your favorites made the list. Categories include: Auto - Bars & Nightlife - Beauty Life & Fun - Eats - For the Home - Healthy Living Pets - Real Estate - Services - Shopping To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Pilot Point season preview: Texas A&M commit Ish Harris ready to guide Bearcats to a title Youth orchestra survived pandemic disruption, keeps making music Ponder season preview: Lions to get fresh start under new coach Kyle Cooper How many virus cases have been reported in Denton ISD so far? UNT facing unexpected challenges at running back after offseason losses UNT grad, prominent Dallas-area AAU basketball coach Erven Davis dies Day's Hardware to change name, expand under new ownership Suspect in Corinth DWI deaths indicted on manslaughter charges