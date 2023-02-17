Several Rio Grande Valley area residents heard a loud boom and felt the ground shake underneath them Wednesday afternoon, according to social media posts.
NASA officials confirmed a 1,000-pound meteor – the average weight of an adult Texas longhorn — was likely responsible for the disruption. It was about 2 feet in diameter.
Upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds, the meteor, which fell right off FM755 near McAllen around 6 p.m., broke into small fragments before touching the ground, NASA said in a summary report.
The Mission Police Department said in a news conference that it did not receive any report of damage or injuries from the meteorite, according to KVEO-TV (NBC 23).
But the meteor sighting isn’t unusual: NASA reports that small asteroids fall above the continental U.S. once or twice a year. According to Science.org, tens of thousands of meteorites break through Earth’s atmosphere each year.
Weather satellites, typically used to detect lightning, were able to pick up the bright flash from the meteor. The National Weather Service in Brownsville said it used a Geostationary Lightning Mapper to pinpoint the shooting star’s explosion.
“There was no ongoing thunderstorm activity in the Valley but the GLM still detected a signal at around 523 PM CST Feb 15 ...” the weather service’s Facebook post said.
A video posted on Twitter outside of a person’s home, likely near the site of impact, appears to capture the moment the space rock plunged through the atmosphere. A loud shooting noise caused some birds to fly around and the house to shake slightly.
NASA encourages individuals who find and have fragments of the meteor to contact the Smithsonian Institution. The space agency also noted that freshly fallen meteorites on the ground aren’t considered dangerous to people or animals.
“Meteorites cool rapidly and generally are not a risk to the public,” NASA reported.